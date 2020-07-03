Trump Fundraiser Elliott Broidy Ties Ex-Kushner Aide to Qatar’s Hack of His Emails

Former high-dollar Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy has long maintained that the Qatari government was behind the hacking of his emails and their distribution to the press. Now, he’s implicating a former senior aide to Jared Kushner, who Broidy says advised a firm that helped orchestrate the hacking campaign while serving in the White House.

Broidy’s new allegation is buried in a 112-page legal filing submitted in a federal court in New York last week, where his legal team is suing the firm Global Risk Advisors over what Broidy, a prominent Qatar critic, describes as the firm’s central role in Doha’s efforts to illegally access and disseminate his private communications.

“Upon information and belief,” Broidy’s legal team alleged in an amended civil complaint filed on Friday, “during the negotiation and implementation of GRA’s broad cybersecurity and surveillance agreement with Qatar, GRA relied upon the advice and feedback of a supposedly former employee who at that time in the summer and fall of 2017 worked in the West Wing of the White House.”