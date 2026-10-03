AGAIN?! Trump Gives Out Republican Senator’s Cell Number in Fit of Rage Trump called Cotton “a friend of mine” before urging people to blow up his personal phone. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump made a Republican senator’s cellphone number public during a Truth Social temper tantrum.

The bizarre move to post Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s number comes as Trump rages that he is blocking legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.

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Trump said Saturday that Cotton is “a friend of mine,” then told people to call him on his personal number, which became so inundated with calls that the Daily Beast could not leave a voicemail when a reporter rang him shortly after.

Sen. Tom Cotton did not immediately address the president handing out his personal cell to everyone on the internet. Anadolu/Nathan Posner, Getty Images

“Call Tom on his cellphone,” Trump, 80, wrote as part of a 315-word screed. “Tell Tom to, GET IT DONE! It will be appreciated by all.”

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The House passed “The Sunshine Protection Act” in July, but it has stalled in the Senate.

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The proposal has been Trump’s latest fixation, with him posting about it late into the night on Thursday.

“Republicans in the Senate have to get moving on what I call the ‘No More Changing of Clocks Act,’ officially known as The Sunshine Protection Act, a ridiculous Clock changing process that takes place twice a year, costs our Country a fortune, is bad for Crime, stress on people, Sports, and just about everything else you can imagine,” he wrote just after midnight.

He also called out Cotton in his late-night post.

“Unfortunately, it’s being held up by Senator Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, for reasons unknown.”

Donald Trump shares Tom Cotton’s cellphone number on Truth Social. Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

Cotton has been a vocal critic of permanent daylight saving time.

“If permanent daylight saving time becomes the law of the land, it will again make winter a dark and dismal time for millions of Americans,” he said last year.

Trump’s agenda has become increasingly unpopular ahead of the midterms, and he may view permanent daylight saving time as an attainable win ahead of the midterms now that it appears clear that his war with Iran, and the high gas prices it is causing, will persist through November.

“A very nice WIN for the Republican Party,” Trump wrote of the issue. “Take it!”

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Trump previously doxxed one of his own party’s senators in 2015. Then still a candidate, Trump shared the personal cell number for the late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who, like Cotton, was a Republican in a deep red state and had served in the military.

Graham called Trump a “jack--s” while they competed for the presidency. Trump reacted by reading out Graham’s cell phone number at a speech in South Carolina.

After the event, Graham posted that he was “probably getting a new phone.” The moment stuck with Trump a decade later, with him saying during Graham’s funeral this summer, “I did something that I shouldn’t have done.”

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