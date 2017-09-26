Trump Goes After Sessions Over Russia Probe

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump once again went after Attorney General Jeff Sessions at a private dinner at the White House. The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump expressed repeated frustration at Sessions over his March announcement that he would recuse himself from the Russia probe. “You could feel it dripping with venom,” one dinner guest reportedly told the Journal, of Trump’s criticism. “It was something else.” Trump also allegedly insinuated that Sessions has been ineffective in his position. “He basically told everyone in the room to go tell Sessions to get moving” on his policy projects, according to one person.