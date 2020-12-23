Trump Goes on Pardon Spree, Grants Pardon to Duncan Hunter, George Papadopoulos

President Trump went on a pardon spree for the holidays on Tuesday, announcing he would grant pardons to the first two congressmen to endorse him during his first presidential run, two people convicted in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, and four Blackwater guards convicted in connection with a massacre of Iraqi civilians, among a host of others.

All in all, Trump granted 15 pardons, and commuted five sentences.

The Blackwater guards had been convicted of their role in killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007. One of the Blackwater guards pardoned by Trump, Nicholas Slatten, was convicted of the first-degree murder of an unarmed Iraqi civilian, Ahmed Al Rubia’y, and sentenced to life in prison by the Justice Department in 2019.

George Papadapoulous, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who pled guilty for making false statements to the federal investigators in the Mueller probe, also received a pardon. Alex van der Zwaan, also convicted for making similar lies to the Special Counsel’s office, also got pardoned.

The two former congressmen, Reps. Chris Collins (R-NY) and Duncan Hunter (R-CA), had pled guilty to conspiring to commit securities fraud and misusing campaign funds, respectively.

A third former congressman, Rep. Steve Stockman (R-TX), was also part of Tuesday’s blitz, with President Trump commuting the remaining eight years of his 10-year sentence for fraud and money laundering.

Immediately after news of the pardons broke, President Trump posted a video to Twitter with another surprise announcement: that he didn't want to sign the stimulus bill just approved by Congress. Instead of the $600 checks called for in the bill, Trump instead demanded that Congress give out $2,000 checks. Otherwise, he said, “the next administration” would have to hammer out a relief package.

“Maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done,” he said.