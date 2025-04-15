Politics

Trump Has a New Favorite Network and Can’t Stop Talking About It

CHANGING CHANNEL

Look away, Fox News.

Lauren Lewis
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during a Hispanic roundtable at Beauty Society on October 12, 2024 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donald Trump appears to have a new favorite network: C-SPAN.

The president—an avid watcher of Fox News who filled his administration with its stars—is now watching C-SPAN at all hours, including catching reruns of testimony to Congress around 2:15 a.m., according to Politico.

At a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump mentioned to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that he’d been watching his testimony on C-SPAN.

“You were on every night, at three o’clock in the morning,” Trump said to Greer. C-SPAN confirmed to Politico that reruns of Greer’s testimony were aired at 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday and again at 2:17 a.m. on Thursday.

Name-dropping the network hasn’t stopped there, however. Trump told the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner last week that he had listened to House Speaker Mike Johnson on C-SPAN 1 while getting dressed for the event. “That’s a big upgrade, right?” Trump joked.

Moments later, the president said that during a break from watching his “great friends on C-SPAN he saw reports that “gas prices are way down.”

Trump has long had a tumultuous love affair with the media, often taking issue with reports that challenge or contradict his statements.

His latest attacks have included a screed against Meet the Press and NBC over an interview the network aired about the Signalgate scandal. He’s also pushing for Congress to defund NPR and CBS, with the White House releasing a statement Monday accusing the broadcasters of spreading “woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.‘”

