Trump Has a Nuclear Arsenal—and Can Remember Five Whole Words

Feeling comfortable or relatively unbothered about the state of the world?

Then we’re sorry to remind you that the President of the United States, who holds at his fingertips a devastating nuclear arsenal, is bragging on television about acing a dementia test that involves remembering five whole words and counting backward by seven.

That’s one of a number of pleasant reminders Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast share on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

“What I am so impressed with in this administration is how dumb everyone is,” Molly quips.

And professor Eddie Glaude, the Chairman of Princeton’s African American Studies Department, joins the co-hosts in pondering whether Trump is the worst president in 150 years—or the worst one ever.

Then, the Beast’s Michael Tomasky also weighs in which foreign government will attack our election this time.

On the pandemic front, if you’re one of the media geniuses who think Donald Trump has totally changed his M.O. because he’s finally starting to acknowledge the pandemic, Molly has a few words for you: “The guy only has one tone, which is deranged.”

Plus, tune in for the answer to this fun brain teaser: What does this phrase mean? “Person. Woman. Man. Television camera. Sean Hannity. Bat shit cuckoo pants.”