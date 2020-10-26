Trump Has United Americans in a Popular Front for Democracy

Democracy gets another kick in the teeth today when the Senate votes to confirm an illegitimate Supreme Court nominee. Mitch McConnell is an enemy of democracy. So is Lindsey Graham, and so is every senator who votes to endorse this madness—the first time in the history of this country that a Supreme Court justice has been confirmed in the second half of an election year.

Amy Coney Barrett is of course complicit in all this, though she isn’t quite an enemy of democracy—yet. If, however, the court is asked after she’s on it to make a ruling on this election and she doesn’t recuse herself and casts a vote supporting the political interests of the president who nominated her, then she’ll join the club, too.

As others have observed, this election is not Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s democrats, small-d, vs. authoritarians. The Republican Party is no longer a democratic party. Republicans are interested in our democratic institutions only to the extent that they can use and distort them for the purposes of keeping power.