Trump Hits Out at ‘Two-Faced’ Trudeau After Candid Video Showed Him Mocking President

It's fair to say the NATO leader's meeting in Britain is not going terribly well.

President Donald Trump has hit out at Justin Trudeau after a candid video emerged of the Canadian Prime Minister appearing to ridicule Trump to the delight and amusement of other world leaders.

The video shows Trudeau with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering at Buckingham Palace. Trudeau appears to mock the length of Trump's press conference, and said he “watched [Trump's] team’s jaws drop to the floor” when the President made an announcement, which wasn't specified in the video.

Johnson can be seen laughing at Trudeau's shtick, and even Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Princess Anne appears to join in.

Clearly upset by the footage, Trump hit back on Wednesday, saying: “Well, he's two-faced. And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. But the truth is I called him out on the fact that he's not paying two percent, and I guess he's not very happy about it.”

Trump has repeatedly complained that the other NATO countries aren't spending as much as the U.S. on their defense budgets.