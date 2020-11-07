Trump Holdouts Must Deal With It: He Lost, and Pretending Otherwise Is Insurrection

With Joe Biden apparently headed to electoral victory, Donald Trump has already signaled he will not go down quietly—will not accept reality. But will his minions continue to carry water for the one-termer? You better believe it.

It’s getting harder and harder to pretend with a straight face that Trump won, but that doesn’t mean his enablers won’t try. Indeed, since Tuesday, Trump has sought to erode trust in the outcome of this election. Anyone who aids and abets this effort should be aware that they are nearing the point where they will cross a bright new line: It’s the difference from supporting a bad president to actively undermining the integrity of our elections and institutions.

Don’t expect this to dissuade anyone. After appearing ready to dump Trump, a Fox News memo obtained by CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy reportedly instructs the network’s talent not to refer to Joe Biden as “president-elect,” even after they’ve called the race.