GOLD MEMBER Trump Humiliated as Giant Golden Nude Statue Unveiled at Parliament The artwork, titled “The Orange Plague,” stands at more than 8 feet tall.

An embarrassing gold statue featuring a naked Donald Trump riding another man has gone on display at the European Parliament.

The 8-and-a-half-foot statue, covered in 23-carat gold leaf to match the president’s gaudy style, was unveiled in Strasbourg, France, where members of the European Parliament (MEPs) debate and pass the European Union’s laws.

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Dutch artist Jens Galschiot created the work, titled “The Orange Plague” but also known as “King of Injustice.”

Underneath the statue of the president holding a long golf club in one hand and the scales of justice in the other is a plaque that reads: “I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.—The King of Injustice.”

Dutch artist Jens Galschiot (right) following the unveiling of the Trump statue. Jens Galschiot

The unsettling statue has been displayed in locations around the world. Jens Galschiot

On his website, Galschiot explains that the statue of a heavyset Trump riding a frail man represents the administration’s “assault” on climate change prevention and the “rule-based world order.”

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“Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rule-based world order, democratic values and our common effort to solving the climate crisis. We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence,” Galschiot said.

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The work is also inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s tale The Emperor’s New Clothes, in which a vain leader parades through a city naked after being swindled into thinking he has been gifted a new magical and luxurious set of garments.

The townspeople cheer and pretend to admire the clothes until a child points out that he is actually naked, but the emperor carries on with the procession regardless.

The statue has been on display at the European Parliament following an invitation for Galschiot from left-wing Danish European Parliament member Per Clausen.

Speaking to DW, Clausen said he is not concerned about the 80-year-old president’s reaction to the statue.

“If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage,” Clausen said.

Miniature 3D-printed versions of the statue have also been handed out as “protest tokens.” Jens Galschiot

A copper version of the statue took part in the "Great People's March" on the sidelines of the COP30 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Brazil last November. Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

The statue is scheduled to remain in the European Parliament until Thursday, before heading to the COP31 U.N. Climate Conference in Turkey in November.

“The Orange Plague” has previously been showcased at other events, such as the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit in Brazil in November 2025.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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