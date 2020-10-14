Delay Shows Trump-Hyped Coronavirus Therapy Is Not Ready for Prime Time

Pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday halted one of two trials of a major new novel coronavirus therapy after independent safety monitors observed an unspecified problem with the testing.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board froze trials of the Indiana company’s monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab, which was being administered in combination with the antiviral drug remdesivir. The board didn’t freeze separate trials testing bamlanivimab on its own, and the move doesn’t mean the company’s drug is unsound. But it does raise a slew of new questions about an antibody treatment that has been aggressively flogged by Donald Trump, who took a similar one himself.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.