Trump In-Law Karlie Kloss Posted About Anti-Racism and Got Roasted

Model and Trump in-law Karlie Kloss likely expected some raised eyebrows when she posted an activist’s quote about healing racism within one’s own family to Instagram. And indeed, something about Kloss posting the words, “The world will say to you: We need to end racism. Start by healing it in your own family,” did not sit right with many commenters—including feminist writer and editor Tavi Gevinson, who flamed Kloss in a comment that began, “Karlie, give it a rest.”

Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner, are both lifelong Democrats. But Kushner’s brother, Jared, is both married to Ivanka Trump and also also a senior advisor to Donald Trump—and that proximity can be hard to ignore.

In her comment posted Wednesday night, Gevinson wrote, “You have a lot of nerve to make a show of championing girls’ coding and your other causes while only politely disowning your family in public (lmao @ you ignoring ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding). I can’t believe you’re not more embarrassed not just by them but YOUR decision to only publicly disown their politics in polite ways so you can have it both ways.”

“I don’t know what kinds of conversations you have behind the scenes (besides when Jared asked your dad to solicit solutions to a global pandemic in a Facebook group back in March 😂),” Gevinson added, “but like........what am I looking at. This is a fucking joke.”

Kloss has spoken about her ties to the Kushner family multiple times over the years. Speaking with Vogue last year about her ties to the Trumps, she said, “It’s been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.” She’s also pointed out that she and Josh met in 2012; as she told Andy Cohen in January, “It was a different world. And my man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner; it’s not been easy, but it’s worth it, and I would make that same decision a million times again.”