Trump Is Going to Burn Down Everything and Everyone, and Republicans, That Means You

Donald Trump’s Oval Office performance art masterpiece today was one for the ages, a pity-party, stompy-foot screech session by President Snowflake von Pissypants, the most put-upon man to ever hold the highest office in the land. If you watched his nationally televised Oval Office press conference, Trump’s shrill, eye-popping hissy fit scanned like the end of a long, coke-fueled bender where the itchy, frenzied paranoia is dry-humping the last ragged gasps of the earlier party-powder fun.

Between calling Congressman Adam Schiff a panoply of Trumpish insults (and for him to be held for treason), engaging in his usual hatred of the press, talking about Mike Pompeo’s intimate undergarments, and quite obviously scaring the shit out of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto – who looked like he was the very unwilling star of an ISIS hostage video – Trump spent the day rapidly decompensating, and it was a hideous spectacle. All the Maximum Leader pronunciamentos won’t change the reality that he’s lost his shit.

In private, Republicans are in the deepest despair of the Trump era. They’ve got that hang-dog, dick-in-the-dirt fatalism of men destined to die in a meaningless battle in a pointless war. They’ve abandoned all pretense of recapturing the House, their political fortunes in the states are crashing and burning, and the stock market bubble they kept up as a shield against the downsides of Trump – “but muh 401K!” – is popping.