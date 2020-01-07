DOJ’s New Argument: Trump’s No King. He’s a Roman Emperor.

With Donald Trump, there’s never a strategy; only the tactic of upping the pressure on his enemies.

That is why Trump—whose only lasting accomplishment if he leaves office next year will be the confirmation of young, right-wing federal judges—is asking the courts to give up their power over the executive branch, a power that forms the very basis of their legitimacy and maintains the balance of power in our system of government.

The nation’s founders were preoccupied with the evils of tyranny. They had overcome the rule of a king, but feared a new tyranny could emerge from within the nation itself, just as it had during the collapse of the Roman Republic. Washington bolstered the spirits of his downtrodden troops at Valley Forge with a play about Cato the Younger, who valiantly attempted to preserve Roman democracy from the tyranny of Julius Caesar and who ultimately chose to take his own life instead of accepting a pardon from the dictator.