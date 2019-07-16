Trump Is Now Down to Fine People on One Side--His

The dark heart of Donald Trump is efficient. With a few tweets before golf, he threw gasoline on the internal fight between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her freshman renegades known as the Squad. At the same time, he excited his base with the stark “go back where you came from”—the broken and crime-infested s-hole countries he presumed were their homes—rather than the American cities where three were born, with the fourth raised as a naturalized citizen in Minnesota.

He fit in a full 18, and when there was no criticism from Republicans in the interim, he did what any red-blooded racist would: He tweeted again to make it perfectly clear that not one of those new members of Congress was his type.

It’s all in a day’s work, or of sport and TV watching. No one thought he was just fun-tweeting on Sunday, but just to be sure, on Monday Trump took questions at an event to highlight American manufacturers on the hallowed ground of the South Lawn of the White House. He shunned a dog whistle for a bullhorn to go further than his racist assessment of who was to blame for Charlottesville. Back then he said there were fine people on both sides.