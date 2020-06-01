Trump Is Out of Control and Capable of Anything

Naively, I always thought that even Donald Trump would stop short of actually inciting violence. I mean, he’s the president of the United States. Imagine being the president: waking up in the White House, going to work in the Oval Office, being surrounded by all those portraits, all that history, all that grandeur. This, Mr. President, is where Lincoln wrote his second inaugural address. This, sir, is where Franklin Roosevelt wrote the declaration of war on Japan. And on and on.

It would humble a normal person. Impose a certain dignity on you. But to Trump, none of it means anything. It’s not about him, so it’s useless to him. History means nothing to him, and the future means even less. Presidents—all presidents, even ones I didn’t like—think about the office, the future implications of their actions, the future of our institutions.

Not Trump. He sits in the White House, which belongs to the people of the United States, and tweets out poison with no thought about any of this. I remember during the Lewinsky scandal, conservatives used to scream about how Bill Clinton sullied “our house.” Are you kidding me? Using the White House as a love nest is almost cute compared to how Trump soils the place on an hourly basis.