Trump Is Winning His War on Women

On day 941 of its existence, the Trump administration scored a major victory in its war on women, and their ability to care for and control their own bodies, when it bullied Planned Parenthood out of the Title X program, the federal government’s primary funding stream for low-income women’s reproductive health care.

The acting president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, explained Monday: “When you have an unethical rule that will limit what providers can tell our patients, it becomes really important that we not agree to be in the program.”

And that is exactly what the Department of Health’s new rules, implemented this year, do, by prohibiting any recipient of Title X money from referring patients to abortion providers, except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.