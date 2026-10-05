MAP MANIA Trump Makes Embarrassing Geography Mistake in Takeover Fantasy The president’s passion for Greenland doesn’t equate to knowledge of the territory. Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Donald Trump seems to know little about the territory he’s desperate to invade.

The president, 80, took a step away from the current war he is waging against Iran to publicly fantasize about invading Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a U.S. ally.

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Trump shared a Truth Social post that featured an AI-generated image of himself in Greenland, facing a snowy mountain vista overtaken by a brigade of star-and-stripe-clad penguins. However, the president missed an important detail: Greenland has no penguins. The flightless sea birds are almost exclusively found in the Southern Hemisphere; Greenland is an island in the Northern Hemisphere.

Trump fired off an AI-generated image of what he imagined Greenland to look like. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The president also shared an image in which he, larger-than-life, looms over a brightly colored village in what appears to be Greenland.

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“Hello, Greenland!” the AI-generated image is captioned.

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While the president’s fascination with the world’s largest non-continental island is not new, the inaccurate image comes days after he signed off on a trilateral agreement with Greenland and Denmark at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Despite Trump’s insistence that he would accept nothing short of a takeover of the island, he did exactly that.

The pact merely expands an existing treaty between the U.S. and Denmark from August 1951, which already allowed a U.S. military presence on the island and provided for growth with NATO approval.

This is just the latest example of Trump’s fascination with AI and his incorporating it into foreign affairs. Last week, a White House insider revealed the president spent hours consulting Elon Musk’s AI chatbot in the lead-up to his stealth operation into Venezuela and the abduction of then-leader Nicholas Maduro and his wife. He ordered the operation that seized the South American dictator weeks later.

Trump's frenemy had a hand in his decision to invade Venezuela. Or at least his chatbot did. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

According to the report from TIME, Trump has “marveled” at AI’s capabilities and reportedly spent hours asking his Grok chatbot questions about his presidency and legacy during a meeting with Musk in December.

Last week, when a female reporter asked what kind of regulations would be put in place—and specifically, “who should be held accountable if AI agents committed a crime”—Trump immediately cut her off to rant about his new rebrand.

“It’s not AI, it’s S.I.,” the president told reporters.

“You know what that means? Super Intelligence. So the name, I guess, that’s really quite an announcement because the name has been officially changed by the biggest, the smartest, the greatest people anywhere in the world at this.”

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