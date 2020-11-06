President Trump May Be Done, but Racism Remains the American Way

I feel fairly confident in this moment stating that I know white people better than they know themselves.

That’s the only conclusion I can logically come to now that all those predictions of white Trump voters abandoning Donald Trump have turned out to be as wrong as I predicted. After four years of lily-white newsrooms cranking out “Trump Supporters Steadfastly Supporting Trump” articles, the media ignored its own findings, and instead came up with a new reason to lavish attention on white Trump voters — an imagined #Whexit, wherein white voters would finally suddenly see the err of their ways and abandon Trump in droves. That, of course, did not happen. And anyone paying attention to history, even for just the last 200 some odd weeks, should have recognized it as a fantasy.

There will be more of the same kind of pie-in-the-sky political fantasies accompanying the build-up to a “Biden restoration” from the “Trump interregnum,” but the basics remain the same. Four years ago, the majority of white voters, imagining the first black presidency was an omen of waning white heteropatriarchal power, ignored the fact that Trump was an incompetent liar and a sexual predator who did things like talk about the size of his penis during debates, because they liked his racism. Now, after four years of watching the Trump administration dismantle the rights of black folks and other nonwhite people — putting brown kids in cages, reinstating a federal death penalty that disproportionately kills black folks, repealing an anti-segregation housing rule, stripping Native people of their lands — they’ve voted for him again for the same reason.