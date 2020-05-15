Trump Minions Go Crazy for His Toxic ‘Mask-ulinity’

If you were holding out hope for 2020 to be any less horrible, consider that the donning of protective face masks in the midst of a pandemic has emerged as the symbolic dividing line in the culture war.

This is both stupid and sadly predictable.

Controversy erupted on the right this week when Rusty Reno, editor of First Things, a once highly respected conservative religious journal, tweeted that “mask culture [is] fear driven” and that “fear of infection” and “fear of causing infection” are both “species of cowardice.”