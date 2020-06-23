Trump Goes to Court to Block Niece’s Tell-All Book

The Trump family is wasting no time taking legal action against the president’s niece in an effort to halt publication of her soon-to-be-released book.

Just days after Donald Trump said Mary Trump was “not allowed” to write such a tome, citing a “very powerful” NDA she had signed that the president claimed “covers everything,” attorneys for a Trump family member have filed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) in Queens court.

The news, first reported by The New York Times, was shared with The Daily Beast earlier in the day by two people familiar with the matter. A third person with knowledge of the situation said that discussions with the president himself regarding what to “do about the Mary thing”—both legally and from a public-relations standpoint—had been ongoing “for days.”

According to the Times, the request for the order was filed Tuesday by President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, in Queens County surrogate’s court. That court was the scene of a messy family legal fight in 2000 over the estate of Trump’s father, Fred, that was ultimately settled a year later resulting in Mary and her brother, also named Fred, signing a non-disclosure agreement.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump’s attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. said,

“President Trump and his siblings seek to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance. They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment.”

Julia Prosser, a spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, noted that courts have traditionally taken "a dim view of prior restraint," and said that the attempt "to block publication will meet the same fate as those that have gone before. In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story."

Last week, The Daily Beast reported that the president was actively in discussion about siccing his attorneys on his own niece, and had been privately venting in the White House about how Mary had signed an NDA years ago. In an interview with Axios conducted on Friday and published Sunday, Trump discussed the existence of the NDA.

“You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with—she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total... signed a nondisclosure,” Trump said.

Asked by Axios about Mary’s allegation that he “dismissed and derided” his own dad when he was suffering from Alzheimer’s, President Trump responded, “It's totally false… Actually, the opposite. I always had a great relationship. I didn't know that she said that. That's a disgraceful thing to say.”

The Daily Beast was also first to report earlier this month that Mary Trump was set to release her book, Too Much And Never Enough, about her uncle and family. The book is said to contain information and accounts potentially humiliating to the president, and is currently scheduled to be released this July as Trump fights for reelection against former Vice President Joe Biden.

White House spokespeople and several Trump attorneys did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon. A rep for Simon and Schuster did not respond to a request for comment.