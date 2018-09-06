Trump Officials Scream ‘Not Me’ as Search for Anonymous Op-Ed Writer Heats Up

Senior Trump officials scrambled on Thursday to publicly shout “not me!” in the wake of a blistering New York Times column anonymously published Wednesday afternoon by a senior Trump administration official.

“There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first,” the unnamed senior official wrote in the rare anonymous op-ed. “There are adults in the room.”

Within minutes of the column’s publication, reporters and civilians alike on Twitter became amateur sleuths hellbent on solving the whodunnit based on language clues in the piece.

Early speculation pinned the column on Vice President Mike Pence, who has used the uncommon word “lodestar”—which appears in the column—in a number of speeches.

Pence’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jarrod Agen tweeted on Thursday morning that, unlike the anonymous author, the vice president “puts his name on his op-eds.”

Some have also pointed out that the column’s preface clears him anyway, since it notes that the senior official’s “job would be jeopardized” by publishing the writer’s identity—and Pence cannot be fired.

Others suspected Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in light of reports that the president had called him “retarded”—a claim first reported by Bob Woodward and further confirmed Wednesday by The Daily Beast.

But a Justice Department spokesperson said Thursday morning that Sessions did not author the editorial, which characterized Trump as unstable, erratic, and childish.

Secretary of Energy and former Texas Governor Rick Perry tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he was not the piece’s author either.

“Hiding behind anonymity and smearing the President of the United States does not make you an ‘unsung hero,’ it makes you a coward, unworthy of serving this nation,” Perry wrote.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, also denied any involvement. As did Defense Secretary James Mattis, whose spokeswoman told reporters on Wednesday that "it was not his op-ed."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also denied any part, with her office noting in a statement that the secretary “is focused on leading the men of women of DHS and protecting the homeland—not writing anonymous and false opinion pieces. These types of political attacks are beneath the secretary and the department's mission.”

Dan Coats, Trump’s director of national intelligence, called any speculation about his involvement “patently false” on Thursday.

“From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire intelligence community remain focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible,” he wrote in a statement.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also chimed in on Thursday morning, telling The Guardian, via a spokesperson, that he was innocent of writing the now-viral opinion piece.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did the same, telling reporters at a meet-and-greet in India that he had nothing to do with the column. Pompeo chided the “liberal newspaper” for trusting someone who was clearly a “disgruntled deceptive bad actor” and said the Times should not have published the editorial in the first place.

“I come from a place where if you're not in a position to execute the commander's intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave,” Pompeo said.