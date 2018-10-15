Trump on Mimicking Christine Blasey Ford: ‘It Doesn’t Matter. We Won.’

Confronted about how he mocked an accuser of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a rally this month, President Trump insisted that he had treated her with “respect” before shutting down the conversation entirely.

“You know what? I’m not going to get into it because we won. It doesn’t matter. We won,” Trump told 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl in an interview, referring to Kavanaugh’s eventual confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Stahl asked the president why he led a large crowd to laugh at Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh at a Mississippi rally earlier this month, despite Ford saying at a public hearing during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process that she remembered the laughter from her alleged assault most vividly. In response, Trump said the Kavanaugh issue was doing well with his base.

“The way now Justice Kavanaugh was treated has become a big factor in the midterms,” he said. “Have you seen what’s gone on with the polls?”

Asked if his administration would consider reintroducing some form of its family separation policy along the southern border—which forcibly separated children from parents for months—Trump said he wanted “all the laws changed.”

“There have to be consequences, Lesley, for coming into our country illegally,” Trump said. “I mean, part of the reason, I have to blame myself, the economy is so strong that everybody wants to come into the United States.”

The president also didn’t deny that the climate was changing but told Stahl the environment would likely bounce back.

“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again. I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade,” he said, countering a report from his administration that concluded “human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming.”

Trump said he was not keen on investing money in solving the matter, despite a recent U.N. report claiming an investment of “$2.4 trillion” was needed to keep temperatures from rising.

“I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs. I don’t want to be put at a disadvantage,” he said.

Stahl asked Trump whether he really loved North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after the president said he “fell in love” with the dictator at a West Virginia rally. The president said the phrase was merely a “figure of speech” and an “embrace” to “get the job done.”

Stahl pressed Trump, calling the dictator a “bad guy,” but Trump insisted his relationship with Kim was getting results.

“Look. Let it be whatever it is. I get along with him really well. I have a good energy with him,” Trump said. “I have a good chemistry with him. Look at the horrible threats that were made. No more threats. No more threats.”