Trump: Paralympics Was ‘Tough to Watch’

During a ceremony honoring U.S. Olympic and Paralympic competitors from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, President Donald Trump expressed his own apparent personal discomfort with watching the athletes with disabilities compete. “What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” Trump said. “And I watched — it's a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could.” Several high-profile members of Team USA skipped the event citing political differences with the president. Among them was U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, who tweeted, “I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different.”