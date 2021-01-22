‘Why Did you Pardon This Son of a Bitch?’: Eye Doc’s Victim Rages at Trump

Anna Borgia of Florida was a Trump supporter until she learned the former president had granted last-minute clemency to the doctor who had left her blind while subjecting scores of other patients to unnecessary treatments—often involving injections directly into the eye—before being sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for the biggest Medicare fraud on record.

“I’m writing a letter to Trump,” Borgia told The Daily Beast this week. “I’m very disappointed in him, I’m going to tell him, ‘Why did you pardon this son of a bitch?’”

The son-of-bitch is Dr. Salomon Melgen, who was convicted of defrauding Medicare and insurance companies of as much as $73 million. Borgia repeated what she told Judge Kenneth Marra at Melgen’s sentencing in Palm Beach federal court in 2018.