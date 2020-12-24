Trump Pardons Charles Kushner, Former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, Roger Stone

President Donald Trump unleashed another wave of pardons for his allies on Wednesday night, including his son-in-law's father, Charles Kushner, and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who lied to investigators looking into Russian election interference.

The lame-duck president—who in recent days has appeared determined to cause as much shock and confusion as he can before he leaves office on Jan. 20—also pardoned Roger Stone, whose sentence he commuted in July, and the wife of disgraced former Rep. Duncan Hunter, whom he pardoned on Tuesday.

The slew of Christmas week pardons—which included former Blackwater guards charged with war crimes, two Border Agents accused of covering up a shooting, and some more traditional candidates—appeared designed to reward devoted loyalists at a time when he has lost Republican support for his bid to subvert the election and is busy butting heads with Congress.

“In pardoning Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, President Trump has made it clear that he believes the purpose of the pardon is to bail out rich white men connected to him,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “Trump has turned an instrument of mercy and justice into just another way for him to be corrupt.”

Trump’s pardon of Manafort had largely been expected in light of his repeated praise for him and complaints that he’d been victimized by the Russia “hoax.”

“As a result of blatant prosecutorial overreach, Mr. Manafort has endured years of unfair treatment and is one of the most prominent victims of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history,” the White House said in a statement late Wednesday announcing the pardons.

Manafort reacted to his pardon by writing his first tweet in years to praise Trump. “Mr. President, my family & I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon you bestowed on me. Words cannot fully convey how grateful we are,” Manafort wrote, telling Trump that he “truly did ‘Make America Great Again’” and had “accomplished more in 4 years than any of your modern-day predecessors.”

Among the other high-profile names on the latest list of pardons was Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime confidante who was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing the House investigation into Russian election meddling. Trump had commuted his 40-month sentence over the summer.

The White House similarly described Stone as a helpless victim “treated very unfairly” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators. “Pardoning him will help to right the injustices he faced at the hands of the Mueller investigation,” the White House said.

Charles Kushner, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s father, was released from prison in 2006 after serving two years for tax evasion and witness tampering. He was accused of hiring a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law so he could videotape the encounter and then send it to his sister to scare her off from testifying to a grand jury.

Trump has already embarked upon a pardon spree that saw him grant clemency to many of his former aides and allies, including Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser who pleaded guilty—twice—to lying to the FBI, shortly before Thanksgiving. On Dec. 22, Trump pardoned a slew of others, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team during the Russia probe; former U.S. congressman Duncan Hunter, who was convicted of stealing more than $200,000 in campaign donations; and four Blackwater mercenaries found guilty of slaughtering more than a dozen Iraqi civilians in 2014.

Trump is reportedly considering further pardons on his way out the door, and is said to have discussed pardoning not only members of his family to head off any possible future prosecutions, but also himself. While virtually all U.S. presidents from both parties have granted pardons and sentence commutations before stepping down, Trump has been stunningly brazen about using his pardon powers to help friends and repay associates he sees as having been personally loyal.

Manafort, 71, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years but in May was given permission to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement due to COVID-19 fears in prison.

His myriad financial crimes afforded him an opulent lifestyle. In court, federal prosecutors described a wardrobe worth more than $1 million, which included a $15,000 jacket made from ostrich leather.

Over the course of several years, which overlapped in part with his running of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Manafort made millions advising Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician ousted from office in 2014. When questioned by Mueller’s investigators about his years of undisclosed work in Ukraine, as well as his association with Kremlin-linked political operative Konstantin Kilimnik, Manafort at first stonewalled, then “intentionally provided false information,” according to prosecutors.

At his 2019 sentencing on the obstruction charges, which added 43 months to the four years handed down for the financial fraud, Manafort told Judge Amy Berman Jackson, “I am sorry for what I’ve done. Let me be very clear, I accept the responsibility for the acts that caused me to be here today.”

Although Jackson said she didn’t doubt Manafort’s sincerity, she was largely unmoved.

“It is hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved,” she told him, adding, “Saying ‘I’m sorry I got caught’ is not an inspiring plea for leniency.”

Allies of Manafort are said to have been keeping their fingers crossed for a pardon, which to many seemed inevitable in light of Trump’s frequent praise of his former campaign chairman. Trump had repeatedly praised “brave” Manafort for “refusing to break” and cooperate with investigators like his former fixer Michael Cohen did.

Andrew Weissmann, who served as one of Mueller’s deputies during the Russia investigation, has blasted Trump for abusing the pardon system. Manafort was incentivized not to cooperate with the Mueller team because he sensed Trump would later pardon him if he were punished, Weissmann told NPR.

As his White House departure nears, Trump is reportedly fielding countless requests from hopeful pardon-seekers. Those looking to be let off the hook for past crimes reportedly include Joe Exotic, the incarcerated “Tiger King” star, and former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to financial fraud and lying to investigators during the Russia probe. Former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon, who was indicted by a grand jury in New York for financial fraud, is also thought to be among the contenders for a potential pardon. Trump is also said to have weighed granting preemptive pardons to some of his own family members facing legal scrutiny, as well as his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Although Manafort was one of Trump’s closest confidants, not everyone pardoned by Trump has been a close confidant. Alfred Lee Crum, who pleaded guilty in 1952 to illegally making moonshine at the age of 19, was granted a pardon earlier this week. His punishment was significantly lighter than the one handed down to Manafort: three years of probation and a $250 fine.