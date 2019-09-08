Peace Talks With the Taliban Are Off, Trump Announces Via Twitter

President Trump says he has called off peace negotiations with the Taliban on the eve of a secret meeting at Camp David after a U.S. soldier was killed in an attack in Kabul.

In a tweet late Saturday, the president said the “major Taliban leaders” and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani “were coming to the United States tonight.”

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone,” Trump said, the Taliban leaders “were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday.”

But “in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers,” Trump wrote. “I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations.”

Trump said he was due to meet with Ghani separately from the Taliban, which has refused to negotiate with the Afghan government. Afghan officials announced Friday that Ghani had postponed his visit to Washington, though it was not immediately clear why.

Trump’s tweet-cancellation of peace negotiations comes after his administration spent months negotiating with Taliban leaders out of Doha, Qatar. The talks had resulted in what U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad described on Monday as an agreement “in principle” to begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The agreement only needed to be approved by Trump, Khalilzad said earlier this week.

Shortly after Khalilzad's announcement, however, a Taliban car bomb tore through a busy area of Kabul near the U.S. Embassy, killing a U.S. service member along with 10 civilians.

On Friday, Taliban fighters also launched what the group described as a “massive” assault on the western Afghan province of Farah, where fighting was said to still be underway as of Saturday.

Trump cited the violence as the reason for derailed peace talks.

“What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?” Trump wrote. “If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

The Taliban had reportedly claimed the attacks were a way to secure a stronger position in peace negotiations with the U.S., but the bloodshed only intensified fears that a deal would do nothing to stop the violence.

The Afghan government has criticized the idea of a U.S. troop withdrawal, warning that it may just lead to a deadly surge in attacks by the Taliban.

The group currently controls more territory in the country than at any point since 2001.