Trump Posts Bizarre 2020 Video Set to ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Soundtrack

President Trump on Tuesday posted a bizarre video that features no voiceover or distinguishable narrative, but is partly aimed at his sworn enemies: Hillary Clinton, President Obama, CNN, and Hollywood.

The two-minute ad uses Hans Zimmer’s score for The Dark Knight Rises as a dramatic soundtrack to video footage—connected together by shoddily edited jump cuts—of Hillary and Bill Clinton, President Obama, hundred-dollar bills, the CNN logo, a slow-zoom on a Fox News.com headline, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and Trump himself speaking at rallies and walking through the corridors of the White House.

“First they ignore you / Then they laugh at you / Then they call you racist,” reads a series of title cards interspersed between this seemingly random collection of images. At one point, without any context, footage of celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell (whom the president has repeatedly called a “pig”), Amy Schumer, and Bryan Cranston appear on-screen.

During other moments, Trump is seen touching a grave at a memorial visit, shaking hands with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during their failed Hanoi summit, welcoming Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, and touring a factory warehouse.

“Your Vote / Proved them all wrong / 2020,” the ad concludes, along with a campaign logo featuring the slogan “The Great Victory.”

It is unclear if the White House or anyone employed by the president produced the clip or, as in other recent cases, he simply posted a pro-Trump video created by a fan like Twitter user @CarpeDonktum or anonymous Reddit users.