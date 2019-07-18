Trump Rally Crowd Launches Into ‘Send Her Back’ Chant Over Ilhan Omar

We now have a new gross Trump rally crowd chant to replace “Lock Her Up!”

During President Trump’s Wednesday night rally in Greenville, North Carolina, he took aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), one of the Democratic congresswomen of color he told to “go back” to where “they came” from.

“Omar has a history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screeds,” the president said.

The MAGA crowd knew just what to do next.

“Send her back! Send her back! Send her back,” the audience chanted as Trump soaked it in for a few moments.

Omar is a United States citizen. She moved from Somalia as a child and gained her citizenship as a teenager.

Trump's rally occurs just days after he blasted off a series of racist tweets at the so-called Squad, a group of four progressive Democratic lawmakers that include Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Following widespread outrage over the bigoted tweetstorm, the president has continued to double-down on his remarks and has repeatedly called out Omar by name, falsely accusing her of supporting Al Qaeda and hating Jewish people.

As Republicans have largely stood by the president as he ramps up his racist attacks, the House of Representatives voted to condemn Trump over his comments. While the vote was largely down party lines, four Republicans and one independent (Justin Amash, who recently left the GOP) joined the Democrats in passing the resolution.