Trump Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power After Election

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blatantly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following November’s general election.

“We're going to have to see what happens, you know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” Trump said when pressed by a reporter to commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

As the same reporter further pressed the president, Trump said, “Get rid of the ballots and we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation.”

“The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else?” Trump said. “The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the upcoming election, focusing especially on the integrity of mail-in ballots. But as has been the case throughout the entirety of his presidency, there is no evidence for the mass fraud he has continued to allege. Trump has also lied and said on the campaign trail that “the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”