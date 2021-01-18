Trump Remade the GOP Into the Doomed Party of White Identity

In the wake of the attack on our U.S. Capitol, I have continued to wrestle with what has happened to the GOP and the conservative movement, as well as whether either are salvageable. It’s clear that Trump’s base is what gives him leverage. Even now, with Trump defeated, some Republicans cite their political and physical fear of the base as their reason for opposing impeachment.

For the last four years, it might have sounded like a distinction without a difference to say that most Republican-elected officials were actually afraid of Trump’s supporters (not Trump). However, with Joe Biden about to be sworn in, this distinction becomes a more important diagnosis: Merely getting rid of Trump won’t solve the problem. The Republican Party and the conservative movement have been conquered and transformed by the barbarians at the gate. How do you rescue people who don’t want to be liberated?

Merely installing new leaders (assuming that were possible) isn’t enough. In a democracy, leaders will eventually reflect the values and priorities of their voters. Trump was a magnet for those white voters who no longer share traditional bourgeois values (and a repellent for those—these days, often college-educated suburbanites—who do), which means that even after he is gone, the tail will wag the dog in that direction.