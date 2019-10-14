Trump Republicans Are Working Overtime at the Excuse Factory—and Embarrassing Themselves More Every Day

As more damning information trickles out about Donald Trump, the president’s apologists must constantly manufacture alternate excuses for defending the indefensible. Lately, I’ve started hearing one that goes something like this: Sure, what Trump did was “inappropriate” and wrong—but it isn’t impeachable.

At first blush, the sounds both plausible and nuanced. One could surely imagine a scenario where a president does something that is bad but not bad enough to warrant removal from office. In fact, it happens all the time. It was often said—by Democrats, and even by a number of Republicans—of Bill Clinton. What is more, one might even be tempted to congratulate these honest Republicans for making this brave concession. Of course, it’s not bravery, but desperation, which leads one to grasp for what is the last possible argument to settle on after all the better ones have been tried and abandoned.

The only problem is that this is an intellectually dishonest and untenable position.