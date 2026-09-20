Politics

Trump Reveals Bonkers Militarized Vision for His Arch in Morning Post

EVEN TACKIER

The proposed “Arch de Trump” just got even wilder.

Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

President Donald Trump has announced new, even crazier, plans for his proposed Triumphal Arch.

The president said in an early-morning Truth Social post that the arch will actually now be some sort of military complex.

“At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage,” Trump posted.

Donald Trump, arch photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

He also proclaimed that “Out of the 59 top cities and Capitals, Washington, D.C., IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT HAVE A TRIUMPHAL ARCH, but it will now and, by far, the greatest of them all!”

Trump Truth
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Contrary to Trump’s assertion, Washington is not the only major capital city without an arch.

Several global capitals, such as Ottawa, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, do not have Roman-style arches. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has also echoed this talking point, falsely claiming that D.C. “is the only major Western capital without an arch.”

The arch is one of many of Trump’s so-called “beautification” projects that have come under heavy scrutiny in his second term.

Trump
Trump showed off his plans for an arch in October at the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump has grown obsessive over this project, like his other vanity projects across D.C., which include his White House ballroom, the botched renovation of the ⁠Lincoln ​Memorial Reflecting Pool, and redevelopment ​of a golf course in East Potomac Park.

Trump has also cited a military need for his ballroom, just as he is now doing with the arch.

The proposed arch, which has been given the nickname “Arc de Trump,” currently stands at 250 feet tall and will be built on Memorial Circle, the roundabout leading to Arlington National Cemetery. With its height, it will effectively dwarf the 99-foot Lincoln Memorial across the river.

An artist's rendering of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 'Independence Arch' near the National Mall in seen in this handout obtained on April 10, 2026.
An artist’s rendering of the president proposed arch, without his fist at the top. U.S. Commission on Fine Arts/Handout via Reuters

Officials in the Trump administration have admitted that the arch will harm nearby historical sites, but insisted that it must be built regardless.

A document from the National Park Service has admitted that “the adverse effects cannot be fully avoided” but insists the project “cannot be relocated and built in a less problematic area because the proposed location at Memorial Circle is central to the undertaking.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump holds models of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted organizations and individuals for a fundraising dinner for the new $250 million ballroom addition currently under construction at the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Trump has faced criticism for his proposed arch in D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Veterans have sued to block the arch, arguing that it would block the historic sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National ​Cemetery.

Aviation experts have also raised concerns about the height and flashiness of the arch given its proximity to Reagan Washington National Airport.

Annabella Rosciglione

Annabella Rosciglione

Reporter

Annabella.Rosciglione@thedailybeast.com

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