FDA: This Drug Could Kill You. Trump: I’m Taking It!

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has been taking the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for the coronavirus.

Recent studies have shown that the drug has little to no effectiveness in treating the coronavirus, and the FDA has issued a warning regarding its potentially deadly side-effects.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, the president took aim at ousted vaccine chief Dr. Rick Bright, who recently came forward with a whistleblower complaint about the Trump administration’s push of the controversial drug.

“A lot of doctors take it. I take it,” the president said at the White House on Monday afternoon, prompting shocked responses from the press corps. “I hope to not be able to take it soon, because you know, I hope they come up with some vaccine. I think people should be allowed to.”

Claiming he got a letter the other day from a doctor in Westchester, New York, who alleged he has treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients successfully with a combo of the drug and azithromycin, Trump complained about “phony reports” that showed the lack of efficacy of the drug in treating the coronavirus.

The report that Trump was grousing about appears to be the government-funded study of Veterans Affairs coronavirus patients who were treated with the drug, which found that it didn’t help the veterans and was actually associated with more deaths.

While the study wasn’t peer reviewed, it was backed by National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia. Days later, the FDA issued a warning against prescribing the drug for coronavirus outside of clinical trials and hospitals.

“That report on the hydroxy is given to people that were in extraordinary bad condition. People that were dying. No, I think for whatever it is worth, I take it,” he continued. “I would have told you that three or four days ago, but we never had a chance, because you never asked me the question.”

Asked whether the White House physician recommended he take hydroxychloroquine, the president replied that he did bring it up with his doctor, adding that he let the physician know that he would like to take it.

“A lot of front-line workers are taking hydroxychloroquine,” the president exclaimed, adding: “I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick. And there is a very good chance that this has an impact, especially early on.”

While encouraging other Americans to take the drug—despite multiple studies showing it has no real efficacy and sometimes deadly side-effects—the president also denied that he was taking it because he’d been exposed.

Pressed to explain what the preventive effect of the drug was since he insisted he wasn’t taking it due to exposure to the virus, Trump said his evidence was that he gets “a lot of positive calls about it” while confirming that he’s been taking it for nearly two weeks.

“I take a pill every day,” Trump said. “At some point, I’ll stop. What I would like to do is I’d like to have the cure and/or the vaccine. And that will happen, I think, very soon. Zero symptoms.”

Scientists first began to consider that hydroxychloroquine could be used against COVID-19 based on research on primate cells that showed chloroquine has some antiviral effects against SARS, which is caused by another coronavirus.

Early anecdotal evidence from China added to the buzz surrounding the drug and the World Health Organization included it among a handful of possible therapeutics to study for effectiveness against the disease. By March, a combination of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk and media attention to a controversial French study by Dr. Didier Raoult added to the hype behind the disease.

President Trump stunned viewers and scientists that month by getting out ahead of research and evidence to recommend the drug despite warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci that there was only anecdotal support for its effectiveness.

“I feel good about it. That’s all it is, just a feeling, you know, smart guy,” he said.

Fox News has seized on the president’s enthusiasm for both hydroxychloroquine, a variant of chloroquine known to have fewer side effects, and chloroquine, adding to the hype around the unproven treatment. Sean Hannity prominently featured claims from Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a New York physician who claimed to have successfully cured patients of COVID-19 with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and zinc.