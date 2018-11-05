Trump Runs Racist Ad on Facebook, Targeting Arizona and Florida

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is targeting two key midterm election states with a social media campaign pushing a controversial anti-immigration ad that at least one cable network refused to air because of its “racist” undertones.

The ad, which features a convicted cop-killer who was deported multiple times before he shot and killed two California sheriff’s deputies, was released as a video by the Trump campaign last week. It has since been turned into a TV spot, airing on NBC Sunday night. And on Sunday, the Trump team purchased a dozen ads on Facebook promoting it.

The campaign, notably, has only targeted voters in Arizona and Florida with the Facebook ad. Those are two swing states, with large Hispanic populations, where Republicans hope to win two crucial U.S. Senate elections on Tuesday.

The spot seeks to pin the blame for those murders on immigrants generally along with Democratic policymakers who favor more lax immigration laws. Luis Brocamontes, the criminal at issue, was in fact arrested and released in 1998 by the office of then-Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned of a misdemeanor criminal offense this year. Brocamontes last entered the country illegally during the George W. Bush administration.

“America cannot allow this invasion. The migrant caravan must be stopped,” the Trump campaign’s 30-second ad declares. “President Trump and his allies will protect our border and keep our families safe.”

Facebook advertising data shows the Trump campaign spent between $25,000 and $85,000 promoting the ads. A total of between 2.5 million and 4.1 million Facebook users viewed them as of Monday morning, according to that data.

The ads were the Trump campaign’s first digital media buys for the video, a longer version of which the president tweeted last week. The video in the Facebook ads is a Trump campaign spot designed for television broadcast, but at least one cable network, CNN, declined last week to air the ad, calling it “racist.”

NBC had no such compunctions at first. The network broadcasted the ad in primetime last night during Sunday Night Football. But after this story published, a spokesperson for the network said they would not run the spot again.

Facebook did not immediately return request for comment on the ad. But the spot did earn plaudits from other, darker corners of the political universe. “Go Trump Go!” tweeted former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in a tweet promoting the ad last week. “Your Midterm Ad is a masterpiece personifying the insanity of our immigration Policy. Bravo Trump!”