Carter Page, the former low-tier Trump campaign foreign-policy adviser who has since found himself at the center of multiple investigations into potential ties between Team Trump and Russian officials, has landed a new gig.

According to a document reviewed by The Daily Beast and one of his new colleagues, Page is now set to host a talk show on One America News Network, a conservative channel that has attempted to position itself quixotically as a Fox News competitor.

The current title is America in the World With Carter Page, with a scheduled premiere date of this Saturday. The broadcast this weekend will be a pre-midterms special, set to feature guest J. D. Gordon, another former Team Trump foreign-policy hand who also became a fixture in Trump-Russia controversy.

Neil McCabe, a political reporter at OAN, told The Daily Beast that Page signed his paperwork with the network Wednesday night, and will work with him out of the Washington, D.C., bureau.

“Doctor Page and I have a great rapport,” McCabe said. “He was a surface warfare officer in the Navy and I spent three years at sea in the Coast Guard. That shared experience means we knew how to work together before we started working together.”

Page wrote in a statement that “by considering essential alliances and key dangerous threats around the globe, I believe the program will give viewers an unparalleled understanding” of the policy and current-affairs issues of the Trump era he plans to cover and comment on.

OAN has added at least one other key Trumpworld figure to their on-air roster before. Corey Lewandowski, an ex-Trump campaign manager and current confidant to the president, landed a job as a One America political commentator shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration last year—only to be fired roughly six months later after angering network leadership by appearing on Fox News too often.

Last year, after Page attracted the investigative gaze of intelligence committees on Capitol Hill and was the subject of a BuzzFeed article that reported he had a meeting with and passed along documents to a Russian intelligence agent in New York in 2013, Page defended himself to The Daily Beast in a series of text messages.

“I was so happy to hear that further confirmation is now being revealed. It shows how low the Clinton/Obama regime went to destroy our democracy and suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy,” Page messaged. “It will be interesting to see what comes out when the unjustified basis for those FISA requests [[from the FBI]] are more fully disclosed over time.”

The former Trump campaign adviser, who himself acknowledges he never briefed candidate Trump, then and now frames himself simply as a “ dissident ” and a victim of the very “Deep State” that the president has spent the first two years of his administration railing and hate-tweeting against.