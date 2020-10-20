Trump Said He'd Ban Foreign Lobbyist Fundraising. Now They’re Bankrolling His Campaign.

Four years ago to the day, President Donald Trump pledged to impose a blanket ban on political fundraising by registered foreign lobbyists. Now some of those lobbyists are helping to finance his re-election bid.

On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump warned about the corrupting influence of foreign governments and their willingness to use higher influence-peddlers to push their causes. His warnings were aimed at his then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. And he pointed to one of the emails released by WikiLeaks after Russian hackers breached a top Clinton aide’s email account, which he insisted “shows top officials in the Clinton campaign scheming to take massive sums of money from foreign lobbyists.”

“This is money bundled by people registered as lobbyists on behalf of foreign governments,” Trump complained.