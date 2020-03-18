Trump: Foreclosures, Evictions Suspended Until April Amid Coronavirus Crisis

President Donald Trump, flanked by members of the administration and his coronavirus task force, announced at the White House Wednesday afternoon that home foreclosures and evictions will be suspended “until the end of April.”

Trump added that he and his team are “working very closely” with Dr. Ben Carson and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development on the suspension, which they hope will help counteract the economic slowdown caused by the virus’ spread.

During his remarks, Trump again referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” at a time when some of his most public-facing lieutenants, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have attempted to rebrand the virus as the “Wuhan virus.”

The president also said during the briefing that he was “invoking the Defense Production Act, just in case we need it” and would be “signing it in just a little while” after he’s done with Wednesday’s briefing.

He also noted that the administration is working on “sending, upon request, the two hospital ships that are being prepared right now,” which he called “big white ships with the red cross on the sides.”

The president said he’d spoken to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about sending a hospital ship to his state, and that officials would be picking destinations on the West Coast “fairly shortly.” He said these ships can be “launched in the next week or so” depending “on need.”

In the first questions the president took from the press pool, Trump was asked by a reporter why he continues to call the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” citing some of his own officials who say they’re personally declining to use the term, as well as citing reported cases of discrimination against Asian-Americans during this crisis.

Trump, unimpressed by these points, replied that “it’s not racist at all” for him to keep calling it by that term because “it comes from China, that’s why.”

Later on, he likened himself to a “wartime president” facing the invisible “enemy” of the virus.