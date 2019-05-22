Trump to Congress: Stop Probing Me or I’m Done Talking With Democrats

President Donald Trump hijacked his own White House “Infrastructure Week” Wednesday to inveigh before the cameras about the Russia investigations, Democratic lawmakers accusing him of corruption and perpetrating a “cover-up,” and liberals throwing around the “I-word.”

After all, it’s not truly Infrastructure Week without a presidential meltdown over the Mueller report.

For 10 minutes, Trump ranted about House Democratic-led investigations and implied that he would halt cooperation on legislation with House Democrats, until the investigations and subpoenas against Trump, his family, his administration, and his business empire were completed or scrapped.

The president told reporters gathered in the Rose Garden that “I walked into the room” on Wednesday morning with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and told them, “I want to do infrastructure…That’s what I do”—but that he couldn’t “do it under these circumstances.”

“Get these phony investigations over with,” he demanded.

The president seemed particularly incensed by Pelosi’s comments, following a meeting with the Democratic Caucus on Wednesday morning, that he was engaged in a “cover-up.”

“Instead of walking in happily to a meeting [today], I walk in to look at people who said I was doing a cover-up,” President Trump said during the brief press conference. “I don't do cover-ups.”

After the president’s remarks, Pelosi and Schumer addressed reporters, with the House speaker saying, “I pray for the president of the United States. I pray for the United States.”

Schumer addressed Trump’s demand that the House probes be halted. “There were investigations going on three weeks ago when we met. And he still met with us,” he said. “But now that he was forced to say how he would actually pay for [an infrastructure package], he had to run away.”

Schumer accused Trump of planning this well before their meeting, pointing to the pre-printed Mueller-related signs perched in the front of the podium in the Rose Garden.

“He came up with this pre-planned excuse,” Schumer added. “It’s clear that this was not a spontaneous move on the president’s part...When we got in the room [at the White House], the curtain was closed...There was a place for him at the front where he could stand and attempt to tell us why he wouldn’t do infrastructure.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on what happened behind closed doors on Wednesday morning.