Trump: You Should Be ‘Extremely Grateful’ Because ‘Iran Appears to Be Standing Down’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the nation after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a missile attack against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops the night prior, saying Americans should be “extremely grateful” Wednesday that “Iran appears to be standing down.”

However, he announced, the U.S. will still “immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties,” the president began his remarks. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

The president further boasted of the U.S. military’s prowess, seemingly warning Iran: “Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast. under construction are many hypersonic missiles. The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”

Following Tuesday night’s attack, which did not result in any American casualties, the president decided to forego an Oval Office address that evening and instead tweeted out: “All is well!”