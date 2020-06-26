Trump Seems Resigned Biden Will Win: ‘He’s Going to Be Your President’

For the second time this week, President Donald Trump appeared almost resigned to the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden will beat him in November, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Biden “is going to be president because some people don’t love me.”

During a town hall in key swing state Wisconsin, Trump fell back on his well-worn attack lines against his Democratic opponent, painting Biden as too old and suffering from cognitive decline.

“Whenever he does talk, he can’t put two sentences together,” Trump exclaimed. “I don’t want to be nice or un-nice. The man can’t speak.”

At the same time, the president seemed to acknowledge current polling, which shows the ex-veep up by double digits nationally and leading in most battleground states—including Wisconsin, a must-win for Trump.

And he is going to be president because some people don’t love me, maybe,” Trump said. “And all I’m doing is doing my job.”

The president insisted that before the “China plague” hit, the country was enjoying the “best job numbers we ever had” and the “best economy we ever had.” He then pivoted to complaining about China, which he said “ate our lunch” before he entered office.

The president used similarly interesting language while speaking about the possibility of a Biden presidency earlier this week.

Asked during a trip to Arizona to react to Biden saying he may not complete construction on the border wall if elected, Trump said: “No, he will complete it. You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it.”

A number of conservatives have recently begun to sound the alarm on Trump’s plummeting poll numbers and declining re-election chances. In a fiery Thursday night monologue, Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned Trump that he “could well lose this election” if he doesn’t turn things around soon.