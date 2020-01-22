Trump Seems to Think an American Invented the Wheel

Move over, ancient Mesopotamians and Greeks. It appears that the real inventor of the wheel was none other than the Red, White and Blue.

During his Wednesday morning interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump went off on one of his trademark stream-of-consciousness rants when asked to weigh in on a number of tech and business heavyweights.

After claiming that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg personally told him he was “number one in the world on Facebook, which is “very nice,” the president was then asked to comment on eccentric Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Well, you have to give him credit,” the president said. “He's also doing the rockets. He likes rockets, and he does good at rockets too, by the way."

Expressing awe over the fact that Musk’s rockets don’t have wings, Trump explained that the United States needs to “protect our geniuses” like Musk.

“We have to protect Thomas Edison—we have to protect all of these people that came up with originally the light bulb, and the wheel, and all of these things, and he’s one of our very smart people,” Trump added. “We want to cherish those people. That’s very important. He’s done a very good job.”

The president would then go on to claim that Tesla was on the verge of shutting down just a year ago but the company is now “going to be building a very big plant in the United States.”

“He has to,” Trump concluded. “He has to help us.”