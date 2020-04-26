Trump Seethes About Michael Cohen’s Early Release and New Tell-All

HE’S BAAACK

The president is considering siccing his lawyers on his ex-fixer, whose dishy new book allegedly includes more details about Trump’s treatment of women.

Lachlan Cartwright

Senior Reporter

Asawin Suebsaeng

White House Reporter

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

In the midst of the global pandemic and a worsening economic crisis, one of the president’s most loathed turncoats got word that he’d receive an early release from prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home due to concerns over the coronavirus. The prisoner, his family, his friends were all relieved and predictably ecstatic when they got the news.

Donald Trump was not.

According to those who spoke to him about it this month, the president was visibly agitated, bemoaning the early release of Michael Cohen, his former fixer and lawyer turned “rat” for the feds. 