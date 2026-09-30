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DOCTOR ON DUTY

Trump Sparks Health Concerns as TV Doc Helps Him Sit

A clip of the president needing assistance quickly made the rounds on social media.

By Julia Ornedo

President Donald Trump sparked a fresh flurry of speculation about his health after a top official had to help him with a basic task.

Trump, 80, needed assistance with sitting down after delivering remarks at the Tuesday launch of America.gov, a new AI-powered website promising to provide Americans with “simple answers only from official government sources.”

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order related to the America.gov website during an event to unveil the website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, had to help the geriatric president sit down as he prepared to sign an executive order “streamlining access to government services through America.gov.”

A clip of Oz helping Trump sit down made the rounds on social media, prompting X users to mock the president and speculate about the true state of his health.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during the America.gov launch event at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The website features an artificial intelligence tool to help Americans interact with the federal government. The event was attended by tech leaders Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp, along with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president needed help from Mehmet Oz to sit down.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

One X user who got thousands of likes wrote, “Have you ever sat down in a diaper full of s--t? No. Most of us haven’t.” Several other users made similar diaper-related quips as they took jabs at the aging president.

Others floated theories about Trump’s right leg, including users who wondered whether he was using a brace or had torn his ACL.

One user cut straight to the chase, writing simply, “#25thAmendmentNow.” The constitutional amendment sets the rules for succession in the event that the sitting president is unable to perform their duties.

@DaveRyder on X

@DaveRyder on X

When reached for comment, the White House responded with an attack on the Daily Beast.

“The Daily Beast is a mentally challenged, lightweight operation that constantly peddles baseless and deranged conspiracy theories about President Trump and his Administration – which is why no one should listen to them. Hopefully the idiots who work there will eventually be able to get themselves real jobs,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

Ingle, 32, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. SEU boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated U.S. president, has long sparked concern over his health thanks to his chronically bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and public bouts of drowsiness.

The president also raised eyebrows after he was caught having to use an extra cushion to hold himself up on a sinky sofa during a high-level meeting.

donald trump
BOOSTER SEAT

Trump, 80, Busted Needing Extra Cushion on Sinky Sofa

Vic Verbalaitis

In a video shared on X by French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday morning, Trump could be seen using a throw pillow to hoist himself up as he sat next to his French counterpart.

Play Video

“You can sit right there,” Trump says to Macron in the video, pointing to the couch. Meanwhile, Trump grabbed a throw pillow and placed it underneath him.

“So, how are you?” Macron then asks.

“I’m good,” Trump replies before plopping down on the pillow, his knees elevated at a noticeably more optimal angle.

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Julia Ornedo
Julia OrnedoReporter

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