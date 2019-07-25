Trump Super PAC Donors Bragged Trumpworld Ties Would Get Them Lucrative Business Deals

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

The executives of a high-dollar corporate donor to President Donald Trump’s official super PAC told at least one major investor in their company that their donations would win the firm political support that would translate into a financial windfall, according to a lawsuit filed by that investor.

Global Energy Producers executives Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman bragged to that investor, Felix Vulis, that they maintained strong relationships with key figures in Trump’s orbit, Vulis claims. They included Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, leading Trumpworld lobbyist Brian Ballard, and Nick Ayers, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.