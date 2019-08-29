Trump Super PAC Turns Over Docs Linked to Sketchy Corporate Donation

A leading pro-Trump super PAC, facing a subpoena, has turned over records related to a six-figure corporate contribution that ethics groups say appears to have violated federal law.

The contribution to America First Action came from the company Global Energy Producers, at least on paper. Wire transfer records revealed in a federal lawsuit against one of the company’s executives showed that it came from an entirely different company, but was attributed to GEP in America First’s FEC filings.

The lawsuit is seeking to recoup a federal civil judgment of more than $500,000 against Lev Parnas, a GEP executive who has ingratiated himself with top figures in Trumpworld over the past couple years, most notably Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personnel attorney.