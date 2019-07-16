Trump Takes a Dump on the American Dream

Donald Trump’s performance these last few days show how powerful a man devoted to political and racial arson can be when he is beyond shame, reason, and dignity and possessed with the power and platform of the presidency.

In the scope of a half-dozen tweets, President Grievance managed to ignite a racial brouhaha designed to frame 2020, push his white-nat-adjacent audience into paroxysms of joy, and take a massive dump on the American dream. Trump was due for one of his periodic dog-whistles to the alt-reich segment of his base, and he delivered in spades.

The outburst came after a series of humiliating political losses in recent weeks. A failed G20 summit that resulted in a sloppy photo-op handjob for Kim Jong Un and zero progress toward disarmament was followed by an episode of John Bolton’s Guns of August in the Persian Gulf.