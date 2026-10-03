LOOMING THREAT Trump Takes Female Far-Right Fanatic, 33, on VIP Marine One The president was returning from a rally in Alabama where he praised the “great Republican strategist.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer was back in President Donald Trump’s inner circle on Friday, traveling with him on Marine One.

Loomer, a self-confessed “pro-white nationalist,” is known to hold influence over Trump, 80, and is a frequent unofficial adviser, despite her extreme views.

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Video of the president boarding the VIP helicopter to return to the White House late Friday night showed Trump’s constant sidekick Natalie Harp boarding alongside Loomer, through a different door to Trump.

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Trump and his entourage were returning from a campaign stop in deep-red Alabama, a state the president would not normally spend time in, indicating the level of concern about the midterms in the GOP.

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Speaking in Mobile on Friday night, Trump singled Loomer out in his rambling campaign speech, praising her as “a killer.”

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“A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she’s angry at you, it’s very terrible situation. Laura Loomer, thank you Laura. She’s great,” he said during the meandering hour-long address.

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Trump appeared to be alluding to his own recent experience when mentioning how “terrible” it is if Loomer is angry with someone.

She has been a vocal critic of Trump in recent weeks, attacking his decision to meet with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who she has accused of being “a jihadist.”

“Every campaign commercial in 2026 is about how radical the left is,” Loomer wrote in a post on X. “Why embolden them by meeting with them right before the midterms?”

She wrote multiple posts attacking the president’s moves ahead of the midterms.

Loomer’s outspoken, divisive and racist rhetoric makes her a controversial figure, but that has not stopped Trump from embracing her and giving weight to her opinions.

One of Loomer's posts about trump meeting Mamdani. Laura Loomer on X

In the 2024 presidential debate, Trump made a bizarre claim about immigrants eating people’s pets.

“They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats… this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame,” he said.

Republicans laid the blame for that assertion at Loomer’s feet.

The MAGA influencer was at the Mobile stop on Trump’s tour of traditionally safe Republican states.

Afterwards, she posted on X about his praise for her, seemingly proud of being labeled a “killer.”

“Thank you, President Trump @POTUS! It has always been an honor to stand with you in your fight to Make America Great Again. 🇺🇸" Loomer commented.

Laura Loomer's post about the Mobile rally. Laura Loomer/X

She also posted that she had been invited to accompany Trump to Mobile, where she said he first kicked off his campaign for President in 2015. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Great speech by President Trump in Alabama tonight. Electric energy. It was truly an honor to travel with President Trump to Mobile, Alabama today on Air Force One,” Loomer said.

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