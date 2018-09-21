Earlier on Thursday, CNN published an article with the headline, “ Aides quietly stunned by Trump's respectful handling of Kavanaugh accuser.” Then the president sat down on Fox with his good friend Sean Hannity.

Ahead of a rally in Las Vegas—also attended by endangered incumbent Republican Senator Dean Heller, who dismissed the sexual assault allegation about Kavanaugh as a “hiccup” to his Supreme Court confirmation—Trump made it clear how he really feels about Christine Blasey Ford.

Hannity opened his show from Vegas with a monologue about the “left-wing media rush to defend” Dr. Ford as the nominee’s face appeared next to the words “GUILT BY ACCUSATION?”

When the president finally showed up in the arena after his show had officially ended, Hannity — still on air — told Trump, “It’s an honor to see you,” before encouraging him to “wave to the fake news media” covering the rally.

As they started talking about the Supreme Court nomination process, Trump said, “I think it’s a very sad situation,” seeming to refer only to Kavanaugh, who he called an “outstanding person.”

“Frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is very, very sad,” Trump continued. He then asked, “Why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?”

“That being said, let her have her say and let's see how it all works out.” Trump went on. “They’ve delayed it a week and they have to get on with it.”

“You have been very accommodating,” Hannity assured Trump, who agreed:

“I have been very accommodating, let her say what she has to say and she how it all comes out.”

And with that, Hannity pivoted to another compliment: “Mr. President, you are dealing with a lot of good economic news today.”