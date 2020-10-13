Trump Taps Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow to Oversee Post-Election Legal Battles

In recent months, President Donald Trump has spoken directly to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about overseeing a legal fight that could arise from a close or contested 2020 election, two people familiar with the situation tell The Daily Beast.

In related conversations with Giuliani and other confidants, Trump has also made clear that he wants Jay Sekulow, another personal attorney to Trump who defended the president during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation, playing a major role if the courts got involved in resolving election disputes.

“I want Jay and Rudy on this,” Trump said in one private conversation this summer, according to one of the sources.